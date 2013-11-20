版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Yahoo up 3.2 percent premarket; ups buyback program, plans convertible offer

NEW YORK Nov 20 Yahoo Inc : * Up 3.2 percent to $35.75 premarket; ups buyback program by $5 billion, plans $1 billion convertible offer
