BRIEF-Yahoo! says mobile revenue in Q4 was $254 million

BRIEF-ABE Resources completes acquisition of Pioneer Resources
* Abe resources completes acquisition of pioneer resources, 2:1 share consolidation, $2.25-million private placement and debt settlement
Jan 27 Yahoo Inc : * Says mobile revenue in Q4 was $254 million * CEO says native gemini ads generated $106 million in Q4, up 32 percent from
Q3 * CEO says display advertising business will return to growth this year * CEO says company will continue to be "very disciplined" with regards to
larger acquistions * Projects Q1 GAAP revenue of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion * Projects Q1 ex tac revenue of $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion * Projects Q1 EBITDA of $200 million to $240 million * CEO says "actively exploring" with Microsoft Corp how to move
forward on search partnership * CEO says exploring "different models for different platforms" for Microsoft
search partnership
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Nordstrom inc - goop partnering with co to bring goop's retail curation to pop-in@nordstrom in select stores across country and online Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: