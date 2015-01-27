版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 07:17 BJT

BRIEF-Yahoo! says mobile revenue in Q4 was $254 million

Jan 27 Yahoo Inc : * Says mobile revenue in Q4 was $254 million * CEO says native gemini ads generated $106 million in Q4, up 32 percent from

Q3 * CEO says display advertising business will return to growth this year * CEO says company will continue to be "very disciplined" with regards to

larger acquistions * Projects Q1 GAAP revenue of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion * Projects Q1 ex tac revenue of $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion * Projects Q1 EBITDA of $200 million to $240 million * CEO says "actively exploring" with Microsoft Corp how to move

forward on search partnership * CEO says exploring "different models for different platforms" for Microsoft

search partnership
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐