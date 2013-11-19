UPDATE 1-Yahoo increases share buyback authorization by $5 billion

By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 Yahoo Inc said it
has increased its share repurchase authorization by $5 billion
and that it planned to offer $1 billion in convertible notes.
Shares of Yahoo increased 1.6 percent to $35.17 in after
hours trading on Tuesday following the announcement.
Yahoo has aggressively repurchased its common stock in
recent quarters using cash obtained from selling a portion of
its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group. In the
first nine months of 2013, Yahoo spent $3.1 billion on share
buybacks.
The buybacks have helped boost Yahoo's shares roughly 74
percent this year, even as the Web portal's revenue growth has
remained stagnant amid competition from Facebook Inc,
Google Inc and Twitter Inc.
Yahoo said the convertible notes will be due in 2018, with
interest payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and Dec. 1
of each year, beginning on June 1, 2014.
The interest rate and other terms of the senior unsecured
notes will be determined at the time of pricing Yahoo said. The
company also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the
notes the right to buy an additional $150 million in notes.