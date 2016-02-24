Yahoo shareholder urges company to move quickly with auction-letter

Feb 23 Yahoo Inc. shareholder Canyon
Capital urged the company to proceed quickly with the auction of
its core business, citing concern that the Internet giant's
management team does not share the sense of urgency held by the
board of directors.
"We remain concerned that the process is not moving as
quickly as it should, and that Company management does not fully
support the Board's direction in this regard," said the letter,
which was sent to Yahoo's board of directors, its chief
financial officer, and CEO Marissa Mayer on Tuesday.
Yahoo did not immediately respond to a message seeking
comment.
Yahoo officially launched the sale of its core business on
Friday, a move that Canyon Capital and other shareholders,
including activist Starboard Value, had been pushing for since
late last year.
Starboard and others are pushing Yahoo to sell its core
business as soon as possible rather than wait for a reverse
spin-off that the company said could take at least a year to
complete.
Despite the launch of the auction, Starboard is expected to
continue its effort of nominating directors for Yahoo's board
before the company's March 26 deadline, Reuters reported last
Friday.
Time Inc, publisher of Sports Illustrated, People
and Time magazines, has been exploring a bid for Yahoo's core
business, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Tuesday.
