Investor Canyon tells Yahoo it cannot waste any more capital

Jan 14 Canyon Capital Advisors LLC sent a new
letter to Yahoo Inc's board on Thursday, asking it not
to waste any further capital and to prioritize a sale of its
core business, a portion of its assets, or the entire company.
Canyon, a Los Angeles-based investment firm and a Yahoo
shareholder, wrote in a letter seen by Reuters that the internet
company's board and management team have spent in excess of $3
billion on acquisitions to which, based on the its stock price,
the market appears to ascribe absolutely no, or negative, value.
"We believe the board must explicitly and publicly commit to
preserve the company's most easily valued asset - its cash,"
Canyon wrote in the letter, which cited media reports as
examples of what it argued was the company's largesse.
Yahoo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Canyon's latest letter came after activist investor
Starboard Value LP last week ramped up pressure on Yahoo, taking
aim at Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer and her leadership
team and raising the prospect that a proxy battle is
approaching.
Canyon also sent letters to Yahoo on Dec. 3 and Dec. 11.
Yahoo is currently pursuing a tax-free spinoff of its core
internet business, which could take at least a year.
