Top Yahoo shareholder unhappy with sale talks -source

Nov 9 Capital Research and Management, Yahoo
Inc's (YHOO.O) top shareholder, is "extremely unhappy" with the
way the Internet company is handling sale discussions,
according to a source familiar with the institutional
investor's thinking.
CapRe has been "extremely unhappy with Yahoo's board in
recent years as well as with the way it is handling the current
strategic review process," the source said.
CapRe contacted Yahoo's board in recent days to express
concerns over some of its sale discussions, the Wall Street
Journal reported earlier on Wednesday, citing sources.
But the source who talked with Reuters said he had no
direct knowledge of whether the managers that oversee CapRe's
Yahoo investment expressed their displeasure to Yahoo's board
board.
According to a Reuters report from early October, which
cited multiple sources, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang was
exploring a deal with private equity firms to take Yahoo off
the public markets in part because that would represent his
best chance of remaining involved with the company.
A representative of Yahoo's board on Wednesday referred
to a statement issued on Friday last week, which said that the
board's strategic review is being "properly managed for the
benefit of all shareholders."
Also last week, Yang came under a fresh attack from Daniel
Loeb, chief executive officer of shareholder and activist hedge
fund Third Point LLC, who demanded his resignation.
In a letter to Yahoo's board, Loeb said he was "deeply
concerned" Yahoo is looking at deals that will allow private
equity firms to gain substantial equity positions in the
(Reporting by Peter Lauria in New York and Alexei Oreskovic in
San Francisco; writing by Jonathan Spicer in New York; editing
by Carol Bishopric)