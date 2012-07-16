UPDATE 1-Yahoo hires Google's Mayer as CEO

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 16
SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 Google Inc's
Marissa Mayer will become Yahoo Inc's new chief
executive, a surprise pick and the third CEO for the company in
a year.
Yahoo said Mayer would assume her role on Tuesday.
Mayer, one of Google's earliest employees, was the Internet
search company's first female engineer and has led various
businesses at Google including the design of its flagship search
engine and its location and local services business.
Yahoo had been widely expected to appoint interim CEO Ross
Levinsohn to the position.
Mayer's appointment caps a tumultuous year at Yahoo. In May
Scott Thompson resigned as CEO after less than 6 months on the
job after a controversy over his academic credentials.
Thompson had replaced Carol Bartz, who was fired in
September after failing to revitalize Yahoo.