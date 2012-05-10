版本:
Yahoo CEO says never provided resume - source

| SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO May 10 Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Scott Thompson never provided a resume or incorrect information to Yahoo, he told top executives at a meeting on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Thompson held a meeting with his top executives on Thursday to address a controversy over the educational background that erupted a week ago.

