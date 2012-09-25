版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 05:04 BJT

Yahoo names Goldman as chief financial officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 Yahoo Inc on Tuesday named software executive Ken Goldman its new chief financial officer, as recently installed Chief Executive Marissa Mayer ramped up her efforts to turn around the Internet pioneer.

Mayer became the third Yahoo CEO in less than a year when she took the helm in July.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐