UPDATE 2-Yahoo CEO fleshes out plans, new CFO named

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 New Yahoo Inc
CEO Marissa Mayer laid out broad goals for the Internet giant in
her first companywide address Tuesday, and received an
enthusiastic reception from a workforce that has faced years of
uncertainty and management turmoil.
Mayer mainly sketched broad visions rather than concrete
details for her turnaround strategy, according to several people
familiar with what was said in the tightly controlled meeting.
But her personal credibility as a long-time senior Google
Inc executive, combined with some recent
morale-boosting moves such as providing new iPhones and free
food for employees, have had a dramatic and positive impact on
the "vibe" at the company, one of the people said.
Speaking at Yahoo's Sunnyvale, California headquarters,
Mayer stressed the importance of personalizing Yahoo's Web
services and adapting the company's products to mobile devices,
AllThingsD reported. Although her speech touched on frequently
mentioned industry themes, Mayer's delivery nonetheless won
spontaneous applause from the workforce, according to a second
person with knowledge of the company meeting.
"It was some of the same types of lines that had been said
before, but people believe it now," said the person, who
declined to be identified because the information is private.
After a steady stream of occasionally embarrassing reports,
Yahoo in recent months has clamped down firmly on leaks to the
press. Attendees at Tuesday's assembly were instructed to shut
their laptops during Mayer's address.
Yahoo declined repeated requests for comment.
Mayer first presented her strategy to Yahoo's board in
meetings last week, outlining plans to bring back advertisers
and expand the company's user base, said a third source, who
declined to be identified because the information was not
public.
Yahoo also announced that it appointed as its new chief
financial officer Ken Goldman, formerly CFO at cybersecurity
software firm Fortinet.
The appointment comes two months after Yahoo's board tapped
Mayer to restore a household Internet name overshadowed by
rivals like Facebook Inc and Google in recent years.
Yahoo remains one of the world's most popular websites, with
more than 700 million monthly visitors who use products like its
email service and read its news pages, according to the company.
But Yahoo's revenue has stagnated as online display advertising
prices have fallen and as it faces competition from Facebook and
Google.
Mayer, Yahoo's third CEO in about a year, arrived after a
tumultuous period in the company in which former CEO Scott
Thompson resigned after less than 6 months on the job over a
controversy over his academic credentials. Yahoo co-founder
Jerry Yang had also stepped down as CEO, and an internal
reorganization eliminated thousands of jobs.
Mayer's latest hire, Goldman, replaces Tim Morse, who served
last year as interim Yahoo CEO while the company underwent
another episode of leadership turmoil.
BOOST MORALE, SCANT DETAILS
Since taking the helm, Mayer has sought to boost morale at
the nearly two-decade-old Internet company, eliminating
corporate bureaucracy and introducing perks such as free
cafeteria food and state-of-the-art smartphones for employees
that are standard fare at other Silicon Valley Web companies.
But Mayer has so far offered scant details about her plan to
revive revenue growth and to expand its audience - a challenge
that has frustrated a string of her predecessors as well as
countless shareholders.
Many analysts and investors believe Mayer will renew Yahoo's
focus on Web technology and products rather than beefing up
online content, as appeared to be the mission during interim CEO
Ross Levinsohn's brief tenure.
That has raised concerns among some investors that Mayer
will embark on an expensive acquisition spree.
Mayer assuaged some of those fears last week when Yahoo
closed the sale of half of its stake in Chinese Internet company
Alibaba Group. Yahoo said it would give shareholders $3 billion
of the deal's $4.3 billion in after-tax proceeds.