Yahoo CFO to make up to $18 mln over four years

Sept 26 Yahoo Inc Chief Financial Officer Ken Goldman will receive up to $18 million in salary, bonuses, restricted stock and stock options over the next four years, according to a regulatory filing.

Goldman will get $1.1 million in salary and bonus, and receive restricted stock units and performance-based stock options worth as much as $12 million that will vest over four years.

Yahoo, which named Goldman its CFO on Tuesday, said he will also get 76,000 restricted stock units to make up for compensation lost when he left his previous job at cyber security software firm Fortinet Inc.

Those units, worth about $1.2 million at Tuesday's closing share price of $15.68, will vest over 12 months.

Goldman replaced Tim Morse, who served last year as interim CEO while Yahoo underwent another period of leadership turmoil that ended when former Google Inc executive Marissa Mayer took over as CEO.

Mayer received a compensation package that could total more than $70 million in salary, bonuses, restricted stock and stock options over five years.