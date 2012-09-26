Yahoo CFO to make up to $18 mln over four years

Sept 26 Yahoo Inc Chief Financial
Officer Ken Goldman will receive up to $18 million in salary,
bonuses, restricted stock and stock options over the next four
years, according to a regulatory filing.
Goldman will get $1.1 million in salary and bonus, and
receive restricted stock units and performance-based stock
options worth as much as $12 million that will vest over four
years.
Yahoo, which named Goldman its CFO on Tuesday, said he will
also get 76,000 restricted stock units to make up for
compensation lost when he left his previous job at cyber
security software firm Fortinet Inc.
Those units, worth about $1.2 million at Tuesday's closing
share price of $15.68, will vest over 12 months.
Goldman replaced Tim Morse, who served last year as interim
CEO while Yahoo underwent another period of leadership turmoil
that ended when former Google Inc executive Marissa
Mayer took over as CEO.
Mayer received a compensation package that could total more
than $70 million in salary, bonuses, restricted stock and stock
options over five years.