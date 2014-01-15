Yahoo COO de Castro departs; no reason given

MOVES-Citigroup appoints Knittel from Deutsche
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Holger Knittel head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a memo seen by IFR.
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 Yahoo Inc's chief operating officer, Henrique de Castro, will be leaving the company from Thursday, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.
The company did not give a reason for his abrupt departure.
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Holger Knittel head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a memo seen by IFR.
* Sees Q2 2017 organic revenue growth of 2 percent to 3 percent
* Tyler Technologies signs $36 million agreement with Cook County, Illinois, for Odyssey Solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: