公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 16日 星期四

Yahoo COO de Castro departs; no reason given

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 Yahoo Inc's chief operating officer, Henrique de Castro, will be leaving the company from Thursday, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The company did not give a reason for his abrupt departure.
