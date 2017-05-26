Yahoo hacking suspect appeals denial of bail in Canada

TORONTO May 26 A Canadian suspected of
involvement in a massive 2014 breach of Yahoo email accounts
linked to Russia is appealing a decision to hold him in custody
pending an extradition hearing, the man's lawyer said on Friday.
A bail appeal hearing for Karim Baratov is scheduled for
June 5, attorney Amedeo DiCarlo said. Authorities will meet on
June 16 to set a date for his hearing to determine if Baratov
will be extradited to the United States.
Baratov was arrested in March and denied bail in April by a
Canadian judge on grounds he was a flight risk.
U.S. prosecutors say Baratov, a Canadian citizen who was
born in Kazakhstan, worked with Russian intelligence agents who
paid him to break into at least 80 email accounts, including
those of specific targets with non-Yahoo accounts. The scheme
was part of a theft of some 500 million Yahoo email accounts.
DiCarlo said he has not yet received documents from U.S.
prosecutors that lay out their case against Baratov.
