Canadian judge to consider bail request for accused Yahoo hacker

TORONTO, June 5 A Canadian appeals court justice
said on Monday that he would review a bail request by Karim
Baratov, a man charged by U.S. prosecutors of involvement in a
high-profile breach of Yahoo email accounts.
Baratov, who was born in Kazakhstan but has Canadian
citizenship, was arrested in March on U.S. charges that he was
paid to break into at least 80 email accounts by Russian
intelligence agents who masterminded the 2014 theft of data from
some 500 million Yahoo Inc user accounts.
Another Canadian judge denied Baratov bail in April, saying
he was a flight risk.
Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Bradley Miller said on
Monday that he would review Baratov's appeal and announce his
decision by the end of this week.
Baratov's lawyer said evidence submitted by prosecutors
showed his client had a limited role in any plot, breaking into
seven email accounts for total payment of $104.20 sent to his
PayPal account.
Prosecutor Heather Graham urged the court to refuse the bail
request, saying that Baratov and alleged Russian FSB agent
Dmitry Aleksandrovich Dokuchaev had been in close contact over
18 months to discuss hacking into email accounts of specific
Russian officials.
Canadian prosecutors have said they will try to extradite
Baratov to the United States to stand trial. No date has been
set for a hearing to consider that request.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jim Finkle and Lisa
Von Ahn)