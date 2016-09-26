UPDATE 3-U.S. senator seeks SEC probe of Yahoo disclosure on hacking

(Adds Massachusetts attorney general seeking information from
By Dustin Volz and Jim Finkle
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Democratic Senator Mark
Warner on Monday asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to investigate whether Yahoo and its senior
executives fulfilled obligations to inform investors and the
public about a hacking attack affecting 500 million user
accounts.
"Disclosure is the foundation of federal securities laws,
and public companies are required to disclose material events
that shareholders should know about," Warner said in a letter to
SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White.
Yahoo has faced pointed questions about exactly when it knew
about the 2014 cyber attack announced last week that exposed the
email credentials of half a billion accounts, a critical issue
for the company as it seeks to prevent the breach from affecting
a pending takeover of its core business by Verizon Inc.
Warner also asked the SEC to probe whether Yahoo has "made
complete and accurate representations" about the security of its
information technology systems, and for the agency to evaluate
its current thresholds for how and when companies need to report
a material data breach.
Although the SEC has longstanding guidance on when publicly
traded companies should report hacking incidents, companies that
have experienced known breaches often omit those details in
regulatory filings, according to a 2012 Reuters investigation.(reut.rs/2dblx5S)
In a Sept. 9 regulatory filing with the SEC, Yahoo stated
it did not have knowledge of "any incidents of, or third party
claims alleging ... unauthorized access" of personal data of its
customers that could have a material adverse effect on Verizon's
acquisition.
Establishing that Yahoo is liable for damages under SEC
rules is a "pretty high bar" in data breach cases, said Robert
Cattanach, a lawyer at Dorsey & Whitney who specializes in cyber
security.
Yahoo is additionally protected from liability given the
relative lack of sensitivity of the data compromised, Cattanach
said, though he said both the SEC and Federal Trade Commission
were likely to open investigations.
At least one state, Massachusetts, is also seeking more
information from Yahoo about the breach, a spokesperson for the
state's attorney general told Reuters on Monday.
Yahoo has so far not provided a clear, detailed timeline
about when it was made aware of the breach announced Thursday.
Cyber security services firm Stroz Friedberg has been hired
by Yahoo to help investigate the breach, firm spokeswoman
Carolyn Vadino said.
The FBI is also investigating the hack, which Yahoo has
blamed on a "state-sponsored actor" although the company has not
provided technical information to support that claim.
