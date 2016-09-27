UPDATE 2-Senators accuse Yahoo of 'unacceptable' delay in hack discovery

(recasts first paragraph, adds more detail from letter, adds
By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Six Democratic U.S. senators
on Tuesday said it was "unacceptable" that Yahoo only last week
announced a 2014 hack into 500 million user accounts and asked
embattled CEO Marissa Mayer for more information about the
company's investigation into the data breach.
The lawmakers said they were "disturbed" the two-year-old
intrusion was detected so long after the hack occurred.
"That means millions of Americans' data may have been
compromised for two years," the senators wrote in a joint letter
addressed to Mayer. "This is unacceptable."
Yahoo did not immediately respond to a request for comment
about the letter.
Yahoo has faced mounting questions about exactly when it
knew about the 2014 cyber attack that exposed the email
credentials of users, a critical issue for the company as it
seeks to prevent the breach from affecting a pending takeover of
its core business by Verizon Inc.
The internet firm has said it detected the breach this
summer after conducting a security review prompted by an
unrelated hack claim that turned out to be meritless. Yahoo has
not given a precise timeline explaining when it was made aware
of the 2014 attack, or if it knew of the breach before
announcing the deal with Verizon in late July.
The senators requested a briefing from Yahoo to explain the
company's investigation into the breach, its cooperation with
law enforcement and national security authorities, and plans to
protect affected users.
The letter was signed by Senators Patrick Leahy, Al Franken,
Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Ron Wyden and Edward
Markey.
The senators asked Mayer for a timeline of the hack and its
discovery and how such a large breach went undetected for so
long. They also asked what Yahoo was doing to prevent another
breach in the future, if the company has changed its security
protocols, and whether the U.S. government had warned of a
possible hacking attempt.
The letter came a day after Democratic Senator Mark Warner
asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate
whether Yahoo and its senior executives fulfilled obligations to
inform investors and the public about the hacking attack, which
Yahoo has blamed on a "state-sponsored actor."
