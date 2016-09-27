UPDATE 6-U.S. senators accuse Yahoo of 'unacceptable' delay in hack discovery

(Adds SEC chairman comment, closing share price, background)
By Dustin Volz and Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Six U.S. senators on Tuesday
demanded that Yahoo Inc explain why hackers' theft of
user information for 500 million accounts two years ago came to
light only last week and called the company's handling of the
breach "unacceptable."
The lawmakers, all Democrats, said they were "disturbed"
that the 2014 intrusion, which was disclosed by the company on
Thursday, was detected so long after it occurred.
"That means millions of Americans' data may have been
compromised for two years," the senators wrote in a letter to
Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer. "This is unacceptable."
A Yahoo spokesman said the company would respond in a
"timely and appropriate manner" to the letter, which was signed
by Senators Patrick Leahy, Al Franken, Elizabeth Warren, Richard
Blumenthal, Ron Wyden and Edward Markey.
The top U.S. stock market regulator said separately that
prompt disclosure by companies of "cyber events" is a priority.
Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White, asked
about Yahoo, said she could not comment specifically on it.
She earlier said at a conference that SEC examiners in
recent months have been checking that companies comply with 2011
agency guidance stressing the need to disclose hacks.
Yahoo has faced mounting questions about exactly when it
knew about the 2014 cyber attack that exposed the email
credentials of users, a critical issue for the company as it
seeks to prevent the breach from affecting a pending takeover of
its core business by Verizon Inc.
The internet firm has said it detected the breach this
summer after conducting a security review prompted by an
unrelated hacking claim that turned out to be meritless. Yahoo
has not given a precise timeline explaining when it was made
aware of the 2014 attack, or if it knew of the breach before
announcing the deal with Verizon in late July.
In a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Federal Trade Commission
Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said her agency supported quick
disclosures although she declined to say if the FTC was
investigating Yahoo.
"In our view, approximately 30 to 60 days (after a breach is
discovered) might be appropriate," she told the Senate Commerce
Committee. "It is necessary for consumers to be notified so they
can take appropriate steps to protect themselves."
In their letter, the senators requested Yahoo brief them on
the company's investigation, cooperation with authorities and
plans to protect affected users.
The senators asked Mayer for a timeline of the hack and
discovery as well as Yahoo's steps to prevent another breach.
Yahoo's shares closed up 2.5 percent at $43.37 each in a
broadly bullish market on Tuesday.
The letter came a day after Democratic Senator Mark Warner
asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate
whether Yahoo and its senior executives fulfilled obligations to
inform investors and the public about the hacking attack, which
Yahoo has blamed on a "state-sponsored actor."
The SEC has guidance for companies on reporting hacks, but
companies that have experienced breaches often omit details from
regulatory filings, a 2012 Reuters investigation found.(reut.rs/2dblx5S)
