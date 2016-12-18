INSIGHT-Yahoo security problems a story of too little, too late

| SAN FRANCISCO/BOSTON/WASHINGTON
SAN FRANCISCO/BOSTON/WASHINGTON Dec 18
summer of 2013, Yahoo Inc launched a project to better
secure the passwords of its customers, abandoning the use of a
discredited technology for encrypting data known as MD5.
It was too late. In August of that year, hackers got hold of
more than a billion Yahoo accounts, stealing the poorly
encrypted passwords and other information in the biggest data
breach on record. Yahoo only recently uncovered the hack and
disclosed it last week.
The timing of the attack might seem like bad luck, but the
weakness of MD5 had been known by hackers and security experts
for more than a decade. MD5 can be cracked more easily than
other so-called "hashing" algorithms, which are mathematical
functions that convert data into seemingly random character
strings.
In 2008, five years before Yahoo took action, Carnegie
Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute issued a
public warning to security professionals through a U.S.
government-funded vulnerability alert system: MD5 "should be
considered cryptographically broken and unsuitable for further
use."
Yahoo's failure to move away from MD5 in a timely fashion
was an example of problems in Yahoo's security operations as it
grappled with business challenges, according to five former
employees and some outside security experts. Stronger hashing
technology would have made it more difficult for the hackers to
get into customer accounts after breaching Yahoo's network,
making the attack far less damaging, they said.
"MD5 was considered dead long before 2013," said David
Kennedy, chief executive of cyber firm TrustedSec LLC. "Most
companies were using more secure hashing algorithms by then." He
did not name specific firms.
Yahoo, which has confirmed it was still using MD5 at the
time of the attack, disputed the notion that the company had
skimped on security.
"Over the course of our more than 20-year history,
Yahoo has focused on and invested in security programs and
talent to protect our users," Yahoo said in a statement to
Reuters. "We have invested more than $250 million in security
initiatives across the company since 2012."
COMPETING PRIORITIES
The former Yahoo security staffers, however, told Reuters
the security team was at times turned down when it requested new
tools and features such as strengthened cryptography
protections, on the grounds that the requests would cost too
much money, were too complicated, or were simply too low a
priority.
Partly, that reflected the internet pioneer's long-running
financial struggles: Yahoo's revenues and profits have fallen
steadily since their 2008 peak while Alphabet Inc's Google
, Facebook Inc and others have come to dominate
the consumer internet business.
"When business is good, it's easy to do things like
security," said Jeremiah Grossman, who worked on Yahoo's
security team from 1999 to 2001. "When business is bad, you
expect to see security get cut."
To be sure, no system is completely hack-proof. Hackers have
managed to break into passwords that were encrypted using more
advanced technologies than MD5. Other Internet companies, such
as LinkedIn and AOL, have also suffered security breaches,
though none nearly as large as Yahoo's.
"This could happen to any large corporation," said Tom
Kellermann, a former World Bank security manager and security
industry executive.
Kellermann, now CEO of investment firm Strategic Cyber
Ventures, said he was not surprised that it had taken Yahoo
several years to identify the massive attacks. "Hackers often
have a capacity to burrow deeper than we thought into a system
and remain for years," he said.
Reuters could not determine how many companies besides Yahoo
were using MD5 in 2013. Google, Facebook and Microsoft Corp
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
According to another former security veteran at Yahoo, even
when the company was growing quickly, security sometimes took a
back seat as the company focused on system performance to keep
up with the growth.
Then, when growth stalled, senior security staff left for
other companies and the chances of getting approval for
expensive upgrades dropped further, the person said.
"Any changes to the user database took forever because they
were understaffed, and it's an ultra-critical system -
everything depends on it," said the former Yahoo employee.
Yahoo declined to comment on details of its security
practices, but said it routinely conducted drills to test and
improve its cyber defenses and highlighted campaigns such as a
"bug bounty" program in which it pays hackers to find security
flaws and report them to the company.
TWO BIGGEST BREACHES
Last September, Yahoo disclosed a 2014 cyber attack that
affected at least 500 million customer accounts, the biggest
known data breach at the time.
Following last week's news of the even bigger 2013 breach,
U.S. federal investigators and lawmakers said they are
scrutinizing Yahoo's security practices, and Verizon
Communications Inc is seeking to renegotiate a July deal
to buy Yahoo's internet business for $4.8 billion.
The former Yahoo employees said the company's security
problems began before the arrival of Chief Executive Marissa
Mayer in 2012 and continued under her tenure. Yahoo had suffered
attacks by Russian hackers for years, two of the former staffers
said.
In 2014, Yahoo hired a new security chief, Alex Stamos, and
one of the security crews he led - known internally as 'The
Paranoids' - thought they were making headway against the
hackers, former employees said. In 2015, when the security crew
discovered a hidden program attached to Yahoo's email servers
that was monitoring all incoming messages, their first thought
was that the Russian hackers had come back.
It turned out that the program had been installed by Yahoo's
email engineers to comply with a secret surveillance order
requested by a U.S. intelligence agency, as Reuters previously
reported. Stamos and some of his staff left Yahoo soon after
that, creating further disruptions to security operations.
This week, in addition to disclosing the 2013 hack, Yahoo
said someone had accessed its proprietary computer code to learn
how to forge "cookies," which would allow hackers to access an
account without passwords. Yahoo said it connected some
cookie-forging activity to the same state-sponsored actor it
believed was responsible for the 2014 data theft.
"They burrowed in and got access to everything," said Dan
Guido, chief executive of cyber security firm Trail of Bits.
On Thursday, Germany's cyber security authority criticized
Yahoo for failing to adopt adequate encryption techniques and
advised German consumers to switch to other email providers.
Yahoo told Reuters it was committed to keeping users secure
by staying ahead of new threats. "Today's security landscape is
complex and ever-evolving, but, at Yahoo, we have a deep
understanding of the threats facing our users and continuously
strive to stay ahead of these threats to keep our users and our
platforms secure."
