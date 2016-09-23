Yahoo is sued for gross negligence over huge data breach

Sept 23 Yahoo Inc was sued on Friday by a user who accused it of gross negligence, one day after the company said hackers stole information from at least 500 million accounts in 2014.

The lawsuit was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California by Ronald Schwartz, a New Yorker, on behalf of all Yahoo users in the United States whose personal information was compromised. It seeks class-action status and unspecified damages. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)