W.House: FBI is probing Yahoo hack, cannot yet provide scope

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 15 The White House on Thursday said it could not address the potential scope of vulnerable material from Yahoo Inc's most recently disclosed hack, adding that the FBI is investigating the breach.
Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said that U.S. investigators would have to ensure that releasing any public information about those behind the attack would not compromise the probe.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.