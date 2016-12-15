版本:
W.House: FBI is probing Yahoo hack, cannot yet provide scope

WASHINGTON Dec 15 The White House on Thursday said it could not address the potential scope of vulnerable material from Yahoo Inc's most recently disclosed hack, adding that the FBI is investigating the breach.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said that U.S. investigators would have to ensure that releasing any public information about those behind the attack would not compromise the probe.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

