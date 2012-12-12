版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三

Yahoo Japan to buy CyberAgent's forex operations for $254 mln

TOKYO Dec 12 Yahoo Japan Corp said on Wednesday that it will buy Japanese internet advertising firm CyberAgent Inc's foreign exchange operations arm for 21 billion yen ($254 million).

Yahoo Japan said in a statement that it wants to add financial services as a new pillar of growth.

