Yahoo Japan to buy CyberAgent's forex operations for $254 mln

BRIEF-China Lending qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
TOKYO Dec 12 Yahoo Japan Corp said on Wednesday that it will buy Japanese internet advertising firm CyberAgent Inc's foreign exchange operations arm for 21 billion yen ($254 million).
Yahoo Japan said in a statement that it wants to add financial services as a new pillar of growth.
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Choice Hotels appoints Dominic Dragisich as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 3 A U.S. Justice Department probe into a phony accounts scandal at Wells Fargo & Co is asking whether executives hid details from the company board and regulators as the problem grew over years, sources familiar with the review said.