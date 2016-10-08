Lawsuit claims Yahoo job reviews discriminated against men

San Francisco Oct 7 A Yahoo Inc media
executive fired from the internet company last year has filed a
lawsuit claiming a job review process implemented by Chief
Executive Marissa Mayer was used to cut men from executive ranks
and lay them off illegally, court papers showed.
Scott Ard, a former senior editorial director at Yahoo,
filed the lawsuit in California's Northern District Court in San
Jose on Tuesday, saying the company violated federal civil
rights and employment regulations.
Yahoo spokeswoman Carolyn Clark said in a statement that the
lawsuit had no merit and called the performance review process
"fair."
The lawsuit is the second this year accusing Yahoo of
discrimination against men, and targets one of the
highest-profile Silicon Valley female executives, Mayer, who is
in the middle of divesting Yahoo's core assets after failing to
turn the company around.
Ard, who joined Yahoo in 2011, argued that he had received
overall positive performance reviews and stock awards before
Mayer introduced a quarterly performance review (QPR) system
that left him with an unsatisfactory ranking.
"Yahoo's QPR Process permitted manipulation without
oversight or accountability and was thus more arbitrary and
discriminatory than the stack ranking used for a while by other
employees," the lawsuit said.
It accused Yahoo of violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964
and U.S. Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification
regulations.
Ard claims that since 2012, Yahoo has terminated more than
50 employees within a 30-day period on several occasions under
the system, according to court documents. Yahoo had 9,400
employees as of March.
The lawsuit also claims former Chief Marketing Officer Kathy
Savitt "intentionally hired and promoted women because of their
gender," noting that 14 of about 16 senior level editorial
employees hired by her were women.
In February, former Yahoo Autos Managing Editor Gregory
Anderson sued the company, accusing it of gender discrimination
and violations related to the job review process.
The case, filed to U.S. District Court Northern California,
San Jose Division, is 5:16-cv-05635-NC.
(Reporting by Deborah M. Todd; Editing by Peter Henderson and
Richard Chang)