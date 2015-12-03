Alibaba unlikely to be interested in Yahoo's core business - WSJ

Dec 3 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd is unlikely to be interested in buying
Yahoo Inc's core business, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
Yahoo's board, in a three-day meeting that started on
Wednesday, is weighing a sale of the company's Internet
business, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar
with the matter.
Board members are also expected to discuss the details of
the planned spinoff of Yahoo's 15 percent stake in Alibaba,
worth more than $30 billion.
Alibaba will be interested in repurchasing its shares from
Yahoo only at a steep discount, the WSJ said on Thursday, citing
a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1jAjb0T)
Alibaba and Yahoo were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)