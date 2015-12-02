版本:
Yahoo board to weigh potential sale of Internet business -CNBC

Dec 1 Online search and advertising company Yahoo Inc's board will weigh the potential sale of its Internet business when it meets on Wednesday through Friday, according to a CNBC tweet citing Dow Jones.

The company's shares were up 4.4 pct at $35.20 in extended trading (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

