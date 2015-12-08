版本:
Yahoo not to spin off Alibaba stake - CNBC

Dec 8 Yahoo Inc will not move forward with a spin-off of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Yahoo will examine a spin-off of its core business and is expected to announce the move on Wednesday, CNBC added. (cnb.cx/1HTnUXe)

Yahoo couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

