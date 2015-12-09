版本:
Yahoo scraps plan to spin off Alibaba stake

Dec 9 Yahoo Inc said it scrapped a plan to spin off its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, citing tax concerns.

Yahoo's assets and liabilities other than the Alibaba stake will be transferred to a new company, resulting in two separate publicly traded companies, Yahoo said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

