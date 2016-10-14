Yahoo not to hold quarterly earnings call or webcast

Oct 14 Yahoo Inc said on Friday that it
would not hold a call or webcast when it reports third-quarter
results on Tuesday, citing its pending $4.83 billion deal with
Verizon Communications Inc.
Last month, Yahoo disclosed a massive data breach in 2014
that affected at least 500 million of its email accounts.
Verizon's general counsel said on Thursday that the company
has a "reasonable basis" to believe the hack represents a
material impact that could allow it to withdraw from the deal to
buy the company.
Verizon reports results on Oct. 20.
Companies that are being acquired do not typically hold
earnings calls with analysts.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)