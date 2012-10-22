UPDATE 6-Yahoo's new CEO Mayer takes on the mobile challenge

* Earnings, sales largely flat, Street awaits Mayer view
* Net revenue up about 2 pct year-on-year
* Shares up more than 4 percent after hours
By Alexei Oreskovic and Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 22 Yahoo Inc's new
CEO Marissa Mayer sketched out her plan for revamping the mobile
and search advertising business on Monday, outlining publicly
for the first time her vision for getting the ailing Web company
back on its feet.
Mayer, once a rising star at Google Inc who took
charge at Yahoo in July, told analysts on a conference call she
wanted to focus Yahoo's efforts around the "daily habits" of
users such as email, the home page, Internet search and mobile
devices.
But her top priority is to fashion a coherent strategy to
manage the industry's transition to mobile devices, a
fundamental shift that some of the most innovative Silicon
Valley companies - from Facebook Inc to Google Inc
- are struggling with.
"The mobile wave is a huge wave for us to ride," Mayer said
on the conference call.
The 37-year-old CEO talked about working more closely with
software provider and Web search partner Microsoft Corp
, while employing technology to shore up its display ads
business through such features as automated buying.
She added that the company is likely to begin withdrawing
from international businesses that fail to grow. This month,
executives said the company will pull out of South Korea, a
market full of local rivals. And she said that the company would
primarily focus on "smaller-scale" acquisitions to bolster
Yahoo's products, assuaging some shareholder concerns that the
company could embark on an expensive shopping spree.
Yahoo shares were up more than 4 percent at $16.50 in after
hours trading on Monday.
"She handled the call very well," said Gabelli & Co analyst
Brett Harriss.
"You have the tone of a professional CEO who just wants to
block and tackle better and move the company forward," he said,
noting that he detected echoes of Google's business approach in
Mayer's comments.
Roughly 700 million users visit a Yahoo website every month
- putting it in the top ranks globally. But the amount of
activity people engage in on many sites is steadily declining
and its smartphone offerings are deemed lackluster.
SHIFTING COURSE
Mayer is expected to focus on revamping Yahoo's technology
and products, shifting course from the media-centric approach
embraced by her immediate predecessor, Ross Levinsohn.
The company's quarterly earnings beat expectations, but Wall
Street had been keen to hear Mayer outline her plan for reviving
the struggling Web company's revenue growth.
"The fact that the quarterly results didn't show any massive
deterioration was a decent sign and gives her probably more
time," said Macquarie Research analyst Ben Schachter.
He said the vision outlined by Mayer did not sound radically
different from what previous Yahoo executives have espoused, but
the company has continually struggled to implement that
strategy.
"It's about can Marissa and team execute and that's what
it's been about for the past few management teams," Schachter
said.
Excluding a $2.8 billion gain related to the sale of Alibaba
Group shares, Yahoo said it earned $177 million in income from
operations and adjusted net earnings of 35 cents per share in
the third quarter.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for
adjusted EPS of 25 cents.
Net revenue, which excludes fees paid to partner websites,
was $1.09 billion compared with $1.07 billion in the year ago
period.
Yahoo ended the quarter with 12,000 employees, down more
than 12 percent from 13,700 a year earlier.