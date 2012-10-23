UPDATE 7-Yahoo's new CEO Mayer takes on the mobile challenge

* Earnings, sales largely flat
* Net revenue up about 2 pct year-on-year
* Shares up more than 4 percent after hours
By Alexei Oreskovic and Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 22 Yahoo Chief Executive
Marrisa Mayer promised to modernize Yahoo's websites and make
them more smartphone-friendly in her debut appearance at the
helm of the struggling company, faulting it for underinvesting
in the "mobile wave".
Mayer, once a rising star at Google Inc who took
charge at Yahoo in July, told analysts on a conference call that
she wanted to focus Yahoo's efforts around the "daily habits" of
users such as email, the home page, Internet search and mobile
devices.
"We're committed to going back to our roots as a consumer
internet company focused on user experience," the 37-year-old
Mayer said on Monday, adding that "we intend to win".
Rather than get into completely different businesses, Mayer
said Yahoo would look to improve its performance and finding
opportunities in its existing businesses, such as search which
she said has "clear upside" potential.
But her top priority was to fashion a coherent strategy to
manage the industry's transition to mobile devices, a
fundamental shift that some of the most innovative Silicon
Valley companies - from Facebook Inc to Google Inc
- are struggling with.
"The mobile wave is a huge wave for us to ride," Mayer said
on the conference call, adding that that the company had failed
to capitalize on the shift to smartphones, underinvesting and
"splintering" Yahoo's brands in its previous mobile efforts.
Mayer's comments, which she delivered along with
third-quarter earnings results that beat analyst expectations,
sent Yahoo shares up 4.6 percent to $16.49 in after hours
trading on Monday.
"For people who weren't sure how she was going to come
across on her first call, she definitely proved herself
tonight," said RBC analyst Andre Sequin. "It seems like she
really recognizes what the company is, where the strengths are
and what the opportunities are."
Some analysts also pointed to comments about using share
buybacks to distribute the gains from the sale of Yahoo shares
in China's Alibaba Group, and a preference for smaller-sized
acquisitions rather than blockbuster deals, as buoying investor
sentiment.
Mayer, Yahoo's third CEO in about a year, arrived after a
tumultuous period in the company in which former CEO Scott
Thompson resigned after less than 6 months on the job over a
controversy about his academic credentials. Yahoo co-founder
Jerry Yang had also stepped down as CEO, and an internal
reorganization eliminated thousands of jobs.
Internet pioneer Yahoo, which makes most of its money from
online advertising, has fallen behind more innovative rivals n
recent years and missed out on the online social networking boom
launched by Facebook.
Roughly 700 million users still visit a Yahoo website every
month - putting it in the top ranks globally. But the amount of
activity people engage in on many sites is steadily declining
and its smartphone offerings are deemed lackluster.
"She handled the call very well," said Gabelli & Co analyst
Brett Harriss.
"You have the tone of a professional CEO who just wants to
block and tackle better and move the company forward," he said,
noting that he detected echoes of Google's business approach in
Mayer's comments.
SHIFTING COURSE
Mayer is expected to focus on revamping Yahoo's technology
and products, shifting course from the media-centric approach
embraced by her immediate predecessor, Ross Levinsohn.
Still, Mayer noted that she did not plan to exit media
entirely, noting that content was part of the company's appeal
and that Yahoo would continue to invest in some original
programming such as videos and coverage of events such as the
Olympic games and the U.S. presidential elections.
Since taking the helm, Mayer has moved quickly to build a
team to assist her, shelling out rich pay packages for a new
chief operating officer and chief financial officer, among
others.
Mayer and Finance Chief Ken Goldman said the company was
open to acquisitions to help bolster its technology and its
engineering ranks. But Mayer noted that Yahoo would primarily
focus on "smaller-scale" deals, noting that the vast majority of
tech industry acquisitions are for less than $100 million.
Mayer also talked about working more closely with software
provider and Web search partner Microsoft Corp, while
employing technology to shore up Yahoo's display ads business
through such features as automated buying.
A 10-year search partnership deal that Yahoo struck with
Microsoft in 2009 has so far been a disappointment, with Yahoo's
search advertising rates below expectations and Yahoo's market
share eroding.
Search revenue in the third quarter, excluding fees paid to
partner websites, rose 11 percent year-on-year to $414 million,
while display advertising revenue was flat at $452 million.
Excluding a $2.8 billion gain related to the sale of Alibaba
Group shares, Yahoo said it earned $177 million in income from
operations and reported adjusted net earnings of 35 cents per
share in the third quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S were looking for adjusted EPS of 25 cents.
Mayer said that the company was likely to begin withdrawing
from international businesses that failed to grow, but said a
recent decision to pull out of South Korea, a market full of
local rivals, was an "unusual exception."
Yahoo ended the quarter with 12,000 employees, down more
than 12 percent from 13,700 a year earlier.
Net revenue, which excludes fees paid to partner websites,
was $1.09 billion compared with $1.07 billion in the year ago
period.
"The fact that the quarterly results didn't show any massive
deterioration was a decent sign, and gives her probably more
time," said Macquarie Research analyst Ben Schachter, adding
that Mayer's vision was not radically different for the company.
"It's about can Marissa and team execute and that's what
it's been about for the past few management teams," he said.