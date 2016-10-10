Yahoo disables automatic email forwarding feature - AP

Oct 10 Yahoo Inc disabled automatic
email forwarding at the beginning of the month, the Associated
Press reported, citing several users.
While those who have set up forwarding in the past are
unaffected, users who would want to leave following recent
hacking and surveillance revelations are struggling to shift to
rival services, the AP reported on Monday. (apne.ws/2dKpUW3)
The company has been under scrutiny from investors after
disclosing last month that at least 500 million user accounts
were stolen from its network in 2014.
Reuters reported last week, citing sources, that Yahoo last
year secretly built a custom software program to search all of
its customers' incoming emails for specific information provided
by U.S. intelligence officials, a move that raised a lot of
human rights concerns.
The AP said that several users were leaving or had already
left the service because of the negative headlines.
Yahoo, which agreed to be bought by U.S. telecoms company
Verizon Communications Inc for $4.83 billion in July,
could not be immediately reached for comment.
The company's website says that the "automatic email
forwarding" feature is under development and has been
temporarily disabled.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)