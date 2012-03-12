版本:
Yahoo files patent lawsuit against Facebook

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 12

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 Yahoo Inc sued Facebook Inc on Monday over ten patents that include methods and systems for advertising on the Web, according to a copy of the lawsuit.

The suit was filed in a San Jose, California federal court.

