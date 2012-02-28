M&A angle seen in Yahoo patent demand on Facebook

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Yahoo could
be trying to boost its acquisition value by demanding licensing
fees from Facebook for the use of its technology, as the
one time Web-pioneer considers strategic M&A options, according
to patent experts.
Representatives from the two companies met on Monday with
Yahoo asserting claims on 10 to 20 of Yahoo's patents, according
to a source briefed on the matter. Yahoo has asserted claims
involving technical mechanisms in Facebook's ads, privacy
controls, news feeds and messaging service, said the source, who
was not aware of what specific dollar demands Yahoo may have
made for licenses.
Yahoo did not elaborate in an emailed statement on details
of its discussions with Facebook, but indicated it would not
flinch at taking the social networking giant to court over its
patents.
Should Yahoo sue Facebook, it would mark the first major
legal battle among technology giants in the social media sphere
and ramp up patent litigation that has already swept up the
smartphone and tablet sectors among high-tech stalwarts Apple
Inc, Microsoft Corp and Motorola Mobility
.
The dispute comes as investors eye different strategic
alternatives for Yahoo. By threatening litigation against
Facebook, Yahoo could be trying to send a signal to the deals
market about the strength of its entire patent portfolio, said
Ron Laurie, a specialist in IP and investment banking with
Inflexion Point Strategy.
"It's a very low-cost, low-risk way of getting a significant
kick in acquisition value," Laurie said.
A Yahoo spokesman declined to comment on Tuesday.
Yahoo's revenue slid by more than a fifth last year, and the
company brought in former PayPal President Scott Thompson as
chief executive in January, five months after Carol Bartz was
fired. Talks of an asset swap with China's Alibaba Group stalled
earlier this month.
LICENSING ARRANGEMENTS
Yahoo said other companies have already licensed some of the
technologies at issue, and that it would act unilaterally if
Facebook refused to pay for a patent license.
"Yahoo has a responsibility to its shareholders, employees
and other stakeholders to protect its intellectual property,"
the company said.
A Facebook spokesman on Monday said the company hasn't had
the opportunity to fully evaluate Yahoo's claims.
Yahoo's patent claims follow Facebook's announcement of
plans for an initial public offering that could value the
company at about $100 billion.
Several social networking companies, including Facebook,
have seen an uptick in patent claims asserted against them as
they move through the IPO process.
While a high profile licensing deal could implicitly bolster
the value of Yahoo's patent portfolio, it is more likely that
Yahoo is trying to take advantage of Facebook in the delicate
phase before Facebook's IPO, said David Sunshine, an IP attorney
who advises hedge funds.
"It's like sharks smelling blood in the water," Sunshine
said.
Most of the lawsuits against fast growing social-media
companies have been filed by patent aggregators that buy up
intellectual property to squeeze value from companies via
licensing deals.
Such a lawsuit would be a change for Yahoo, as the company
has never initiated offensive patent litigation against such a
large publicly traded company, according to a search of federal
court dockets on the legal database Westlaw, a Thomson Reuters
unit.
A classic defense for companies targeted with patent claims
is to threaten a countersuit using its own patents. But Yahoo
possesses far more patents than Facebook. According to a U.S.
government database, Yahoo has over 3,300 patents and published
patent applications, while Facebook has 160.
"They're a huge target," Laurie said.