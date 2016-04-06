Yahoo expects 2016 revenue to drop about 15 pct - Re/code

April 6 Yahoo Inc estimates revenue to drop nearly 15 percent and earnings to fall by over 20 percent in 2016, Re/code reported on Wednesday.

The financial situation at the Internet company is becoming "increasingly dire", Recode said, citing some pages from the "book" that Yahoo bankers have given out to prospective buyers. (on.recode.net/1Yfjc9l)

Yahoo also expects the employee count to fall to about 9,000 at the end of 2016 from 10,500 in 2015, but stock-based compensation remains steady, the technology news website added.

The company expects revenues, backing out traffic acquisition costs, to decline to $3.5 billion in 2016, Re/code said.

Yahoo could not be immediately reached for a comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)