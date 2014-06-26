Yahoo looking to buy YouTube content provider for $250 mln- Sky News

June 26 Internet giant Yahoo has put in
a bid of around $250 million to buy Fullscreen, a company which
creates content for YouTube channels, Britain's Sky News
reported on Thursday.
Yahoo is looking to expand its reach to young consumers
through the acquisition of the company, which generates more
than 3 billion monthly views on Google Inc's YouTube.
Yahoo faces competition from private investment firm Chernin
for control of the California-based company, Sky quoted insiders
as saying.
Chernin is already a shareholder in Fullscreen, having
bought a stake in June last year along with the world's largest
advertising group, WPP and Comcast Ventures.
Chernin, owned by former News Corp executive Peter Chernin,
is understood to have the right to buy Fullscreen at a
previously-agreed price if other bidders do not offer at least
$300 million, Sky reported.
Fullscreen was founded in 2011 by George Strompolos, a
former Google executive.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore, editing by David Evans)