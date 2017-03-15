Russian spies among those facing U.S. charges over Yahoo hack -source

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
WASHINGTON, March 15 Russian spies are among those expected to be charged as suspects in at least one of a series of hacking attacks on Yahoo Inc, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce the indictments later on Wednesday. The Washington Post, citing unnamed officials, earlier reported two Russian spies and two criminal hackers would be charged in a 2014 attack. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.