版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 22:53 BJT

Russian spies among those facing U.S. charges over Yahoo hack -source

WASHINGTON, March 15 Russian spies are among those expected to be charged as suspects in at least one of a series of hacking attacks on Yahoo Inc, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce the indictments later on Wednesday. The Washington Post, citing unnamed officials, earlier reported two Russian spies and two criminal hackers would be charged in a 2014 attack. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐