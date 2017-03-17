Canadian man charged in Yahoo hack loves fancy cars, parties

| HAMILTON, Ontario, March 17
HAMILTON, Ontario, March 17 The Canadian charged
in connection with a massive hack of Yahoo accounts that the
United States says was a Russian plot is a young man who has
boasted on social media of his wealth and love of expensive
cars, online accounts show.
Karim Baratov, a 22-year-old dual Kazakh-Canadian citizen,
is fighting extradition to face U.S. charges he was paid by
Russian intelligence agents to break into email accounts. The
2014 theft of 500 million Yahoo Inc accounts was at the
time the largest ever such breach.
Speaking by text message, Baratov's lawyer, Amedeo DiCarlo,
said on Friday that his client denies all the allegations. He
called Baratov a "political scapegoat" and added he "is healthy
and confident."
Canadian police arrested and detained Baratov on Tuesday in
Hamilton, Ontario. DiCarlo also spoke to reporters outside the
Hamilton court where Baratov was due to appear via video on
Friday, adding that a bail hearing was to be set for April 5.
Baratov was one of four people charged in a U.S. Justice
Department indictment on Wednesday that portrayed Russian
security services as having worked hand-in-hand with cyber
criminals in the Yahoo case. U.S. authorities are seeking his
extradition and have up to 60 days to prepare their case prior
to an extradition hearing; until then, Baratov's arrest is
provisional.
Baratov has an extensive presence on social media,
especially in online groups devoted to exotic-car aficionados.
On sites including Facebook and Instagram, photos show him
posing in front of a string of high-end cars bearing his
personalized license plates.
He also boasts of having paid off a mortgage while still in
high school and of having sold an internet company for $20
million as a teen. Reuters has been unable to verify either of
those claims, and his lawyer did not respond to specific queries
about them.
Neighbors said they knew Baratov as a young man who threw
parties with attendees' fancy cars stretching up and down the
block.
On his Instagram account, Baratov is seen partying in
Toronto nightclubs, flexing his muscles and talking about
workouts and taking supplements.
Silvia, a 66-year-old retired hospital worker who lives
around the corner from Baratov and who declined to give her last
name, said that last Halloween he gave her trick-or-treating
grandson and other children a fistful of U.S. dollar bills.
"It was weird," she said.
DiCarlo declined to comment when asked what Baratov did to
support his lifestyle.
On Thursday, nobody answered the phone or responded to
knocks at the door of the two-storey house on Chamber Drive in
Hamilton, a city 75 kilometers (45 miles) west of Toronto where
Baratov lives.
The Toronto Star newspaper reported that the house had been
listed for sale on Monday for C$930,000 ($698,146) but was
abruptly de-listed on Wednesday. Neighbors said the "For Sale"
sign was taken down the same day.
Two men and a woman who arrived at the house on Thursday and
said they were looking to buy the house were shown inside by a
man who told Reuters he was brokering a potential sale.
Baratov lives alone in the three-bedroom house, neighbors
said, but his parents sometimes visit. They said his father, who
was there when Baratov was arrested, helped him move in, in the
summer of 2015, and was sometimes was seen shoveling snow from
his son's sidewalk.
($1 = 1.3321 Canadian dollars)
