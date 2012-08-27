Yahoo CEO Mayer names former Amazon exec as new marketing chief

UPDATE 1-Starboard takes 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 27 Yahoo Inc named veteran executive Kathy Savitt its chief marketing officer on Monday in the latest move by new CEO Marissa Mayer to overhaul her top leadership team.
Savitt, a former marketing executive at Amazon.com and American Eagle Outfitters, most recently founded Lockerz, a social commerce website that let online shoppers share links to clothing and accessory deals.
In a shock move, Mayer, 37, took the reins as Yahoo CEO in July after spending more than a decade as a high-profile employee at rival Google Inc.
Since her arrival, top Yahoo executives including interim CEO Ross Levinsohn have departed while Mayer began recruiting her deputies.
Lockerz said Monday that Chief Operating Officer Mark Stabingas will replace Savitt as CEO.
