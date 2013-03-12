RPT-Yahoo's Mayer gets internal flak for more rigorous hiring

By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 Yahoo Inc Chief
Executive Marissa Mayer was asked at an all-staff meeting
several weeks ago whether her rigorous hiring practices had
caused the company to miss out on top engineering talent in
Silicon Valley's hyper-competitive job market.
Mayer dismissed the complaint that she had refused good
candidates because they did not have degrees from prestigious
universities, and instead she challenged her staff to get better
at recruiting, according to an employee who was at the meeting.
"Why can't we just be good at hiring?" Mayer said, playing
off a line from what she called one of her favorite movies,
1989's "Say Anything", according to the employee. He did not
want to be identified because he was not authorized to discuss
Yahoo's internal matters.
The question, according to Yahoo insiders, reflects wider
concerns among hiring managers and rank-and-file employees over
the way Mayer has tightened hiring practices since becoming CEO
last July, as part of an effort to transform Yahoo's workforce
and culture.
Mayer insists on personally reviewing every new recruit, a
practice that supporters say brings needed discipline to the
company. Critics, however, say her high standards are hampering
Yahoo's already challenged ability to fill vacancies.
Even before Mayer's now-famous ban on working from home drew
controversy last month, Yahoo was struggling
with the perception that its best days are behind it, according
to recruiting consultants. The company also faces fierce
competition for talent in Silicon Valley, where Google Inc
and Facebook Inc hold more prestige, while
startups offer the lure of shares in an eventual IPO.
Rick Girard at Stride Professional Search, who specializes
in placing engineers with start-ups, said a Yahoo job offer was
still viewed as a "back-up" option by many of his clients.
"We only had one person who ended up taking the job at
Yahoo. I think it was because she wanted to be at a larger
company," he said.
Yahoo declined to comment for this story or to make Mayer
available for an interview. The CEO told investors in January
that Yahoo was seeing a marked increased in the volume and
quality of job applicants, and that attrition among
"highest-performing talent" was significantly lower than in the
past.
Still, Yahoo has almost 900 jobs open, representing nearly 8
percent of its workforce of 11,500, according to its website.
Some of the openings are months-old. In comparison, Google has
almost 1,000 open jobs, but that is just 2 percent of a
workforce that is more than four times the size of Yahoo's.
GOOGLE'S PLAYBOOK
Mayer joined Yahoo after a 13-year stint at Google, during
which she helped develop its flagship search product. She is the
third CEO in about a year to lead Yahoo, whose revenue had
stagnated amid competition from Google, Facebook and other Web
companies, an exodus of senior executives, and an internal
reorganization that eliminated thousands of jobs.
Mayer quickly nabbed two high-profile executives to join her
team: Chief Financial Officer Ken Goldman, who has three decades
of experience at leading software and Internet companies, and
Chief Operating Officer Henrique De Castro, a former Google
colleague. She also quickly won favor with Wall Street - Yahoo's
shares have risen about 47 percent since she joined.
"Stopping the hemorrhaging is job one and I think she's
accomplished that almost by virtue of her presence," said Neil
Sims, a managing director with executive recruiting firm Boyden.
Job two is to modernize Yahoo's dated consumer Web products
and services, which have an impressive audience of roughly 700
million people, but have not kept up with trends in mobile
computing and social networking. Hiring new talent is critical
to that success, analysts said.
"They have a lot of people who create the products that
Yahoo is known for, but it's not the same products that Yahoo
needs to offer if it's to have the same scale in five years that
it has today," said Ken Sena, an analyst with Evercore Partners.
To make Yahoo a more attractive place to work, Mayer has
borrowed from the Google playbook and provides employees with
free food and the latest smartphones.
But she has also firmly stated at a staff meeting that one
Google policy she will not be importing is its famous decree
that employees get to spend a fifth of their time on personal
projects, according to people who were at the meeting.
It's clear that Mayer wants to impose more discipline on
Yahoo's workforce after years of management turmoil.
"From the time she got there, she was kind of shocked by the
culture, by the fact that so many people were working from home
that you couldn't even have a Friday staff meeting," said
another person familiar with Mayer's thinking.
Mayer has more than a dozen ideas to make the organization
more efficient and orderly, the person said, adding, "You're
going to continue to see important and sometimes controversial
and tough moves made."
DISCIPLINE NEEDED
The controversy has caused consternation in the
administrative assistant ranks as well as the professionals.
Mayer has brought Google's high recruiting standards to
Yahoo, in particular its focus on academic credentials,
according to current and former Yahoo employees. High grades
from top-rated schools such as Stanford University, where Mayer
earned her masters in computer science, are important. A
computer science degree is much more valued than others, even
the electrical engineering degree that Yahoo co-founder David
Filo earned, these people said.
Yahoo said in January that it added 120 employees with
computer science degrees in the fourth quarter. It is not known
how many employees quit that quarter, but two former executives
said Yahoo's attrition rate averaged at 20 percent historically.
Mayer's focus on academics extends to existing staff as
well. For instance, some administrative assistants were recently
informed that they had to take a modified version of the law
school admissions test, for reasons not fully explained. The
demand sparked consternation and Yahoo later backed off,
according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who said it
was unclear how widespread the requirement was intended to be.
Another Google practice that Mayer has adopted at Yahoo is
to personally review and sign off on every hire, which
inevitably slows down recruiting.
Job applicants often go through the interview process, then
"wait and wait," said one executive who recently left Yahoo.
"One person we wanted waited eight weeks, then they inevitably
got another offer."
While some may think Mayer's recruiting practices overly
rigid, others say they are necessary.
"Adding a little more friction in a process that needs
improvement can help you identify how the system is working in
order to improve it," said Brad Garlinghouse, a former Yahoo
executive whose famous 2006 "Peanut Butter" memo warned that the
company was losing its focus and spreading itself too thin.
Hiring the right people is the foundation on which great
products are built, said Garlinghouse who is now the chief
executive of online file-sharing service YouSendIt. But he noted
that focusing too much on academics was not the most effective
way to find the right employees.
"Some of the best people I've ever worked with didn't
necessarily get the best GPA or go to Stanford," he said.
HEADCOUNT CONSTRAINTS
Yahoo ended 2012 with 11,500 full-time employees. Facebook,
whose $5 billion revenue in 2012 is level with Yahoo's, employed
just 4,619 at year's end.
"Hiring is only being done to replace some of the attrition,
but no hiring that would grow the headcount," said the former
executive, who added that top managers were given 2013 budgets
that called for headcount to remain flat versus 2012.
Mayer is taking a hard look at staffing levels in some of
Yahoo's outposts, said two people with direct knowledge of the
matter, particularly its more than 2,000-person operation in
Bangalore, India. It is Yahoo's largest engineering center
outside its Sunnyvale, California headquarters.
Mayer is weighing bringing certain jobs in India back to
Sunnyvale to unite more of Yahoo's product development at the
home base, said one of the sources.
Several recruiters said Yahoo's vast audience of 700 million
unique visitors is appealing to engineers. But with so many
attractive opportunities at startups and successful Internet
companies, the lure of Yahoo is not as strong as it could be.
Mayer has brought some buzz back to the company, said one
former Yahoo engineer. But working at a "hot" start-up such as
Dropbox or AirBnB "looks much stronger on your resume than being
an employee at Yahoo," said the engineer, who turned down an
offer to return to Yahoo.
"We don't typically run into Yahoo," said Alan Shapiro, the
owner of San Jose-based Technology Search International which
specializes in finding jobs for software engineers. "When we
represent a candidate, we'll ask who else they're talking to.
Yahoo is not a name that's frequently mentioned."