版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 06:10 BJT

Yahoo CEO says focused, coherent mobile strategy top priority

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer said that crafting a focused, coherent mobile strategy was the top priority, and that she saw "clear upside potential" in the company's search business.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐