版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 07:14 BJT

Yahoo sees $1.07 bln to $1.1 bln in Q1 net revenue

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 28 Yahoo Inc said it expects net revenue in the first quarter to range between $1.07 billion and $1.1 billion, and forecast full-year 2013 net revenue between $4.5 billion and $4.6 billion.
