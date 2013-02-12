版本:
2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Yahoo CEO says Yahoo Japan is "strategic"

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer said on Tuesday that Yahoo Japan is "strategic" to the company. Mayer was speaking at the Goldman Sachs technology conference in San Francisco.
