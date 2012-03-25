Yahoo names three new independent directors to board

BRIEF-American Electric Power announces retirement of Vice Chairman
* Robert P. (Bob) Powers, Vice Chairman, will retire from company
NEW YORK, March 25 Yahoo Inc announced Sunday it has appointed three new independent directors to its board.
John D. Hayes, Chief Marketing Officer of American Express Company, Peter Liguori, former Chief Operating Officer of Discovery Communications, Inc. and Thomas J. McInerney, the outgoing Chief Financial Officer of IAC/InterActiveCorp. will commence their tenure as directors effective April 5, 2012.
* Robert P. (Bob) Powers, Vice Chairman, will retire from company
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
* Wintergreen Advisers LLC says it files court complaint against Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co to vindicate its right to propose director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: