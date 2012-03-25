版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 26日 星期一 04:51 BJT

Yahoo names three new independent directors to board

NEW YORK, March 25 Yahoo Inc announced Sunday it has appointed three new independent directors to its board.

John D. Hayes, Chief Marketing Officer of American Express Company, Peter Liguori, former Chief Operating Officer of Discovery Communications, Inc. and Thomas J. McInerney, the outgoing Chief Financial Officer of IAC/InterActiveCorp. will commence their tenure as directors effective April 5, 2012.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐