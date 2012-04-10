CEO sketches out new Yahoo, vows business refocus

* CEO unveils early details of internal revamp
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Yahoo Inc CEO
Scott Thompson unveiled details of how the struggling Internet
company will be reorganized, addressing employees just days
after unveiling the deepest round of job cuts in years.
Thompson, who took over last year from the brash and
occasionally foul-mouthed Carol Bartz, said in an internal memo
on Tuesday that the company would be organized along three core
divisions, effective May 1.
Once a dominant Internet media and search powerhouse,
Yahoo's growth has been eclipsed by Google Inc and
Facebook. The company announced last week it would lay off 2,000
people and set in motion a broad restructuring to try to revive
the business.
"To be very clear, our highest priority is winning in our
core business, and that will earn us the right to pursue new
growth opportunities," Thompson said in the memo ahead of an
all-hands staff meeting later on Tuesday.
The company's three new divisions include a consumer arm,
which will focus on media content under Ross Levinsohn;
"connections" like Flickr, search and e-mail; and e-commerce.
A new "regions" division will deal with advertisers, while a
technology division will handle Yahoo's infrastructure and
platforms.
"You will hear more from our business leaders about their
plans to move each of these groups forward in the coming days
and weeks," Thompson said in the memo.
"Ultimately, only our customers will decide whether we win
or lose in the market."
As expected, the new structure does away with a centralized
products group that straddles several client types, formerly
headed by Blake Irving, who will depart in coming weeks and is
not expected to be replaced.