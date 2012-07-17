Yahoo will give new CEO time to get "acclimated" before providing guidance

US STOCKS-Dow tops 21,000 after Trump speech, rate hike talk
* Indexes up: Dow 1.64 pct, S&P 1.49 pct, Nasdaq 1.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 YAHOO INC CFO SAYS REVENUE PER SEARCH RATES FROM MICROSOFT PARTNERSHIP "CONTINUES TO BE BELOW OUR GOAL" YAHOO CFO SAYS WILL GIVE NEW CEO TIME TO GET "ACCLIMATED" WITH YAHOO BEFORE PROVIDING FORWARD GUIDANCE YAHOO CFO SAYS ALIBABA'S FINANCING EFFORTS TO BUY YAHOO STAKE ARE "ON TRACK," DEAL SHOULD CLOSE ON TIME YAHOO CFO: MACRO WEAKNESS COMPANY IS SEEING IS PRIMARILY IN EUROPE
* Indexes up: Dow 1.64 pct, S&P 1.49 pct, Nasdaq 1.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
* Intend to eliminate 80-100 positions, including frontline and supervisory roles, in Philadelphia over the next few months Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.