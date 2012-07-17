Yahoo will give new CEO time to get "acclimated" before providing guidance

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 YAHOO INC CFO SAYS REVENUE PER SEARCH RATES FROM MICROSOFT PARTNERSHIP "CONTINUES TO BE BELOW OUR GOAL" YAHOO CFO SAYS WILL GIVE NEW CEO TIME TO GET "ACCLIMATED" WITH YAHOO BEFORE PROVIDING FORWARD GUIDANCE YAHOO CFO SAYS ALIBABA'S FINANCING EFFORTS TO BUY YAHOO STAKE ARE "ON TRACK," DEAL SHOULD CLOSE ON TIME YAHOO CFO: MACRO WEAKNESS COMPANY IS SEEING IS PRIMARILY IN EUROPE