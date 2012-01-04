版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 4日 星期三 16:34 BJT

Yahoo poised to name CEO - AllThingsD website

Jan 4 Yahoo Inc is poised to name a new Chief Executive, web site AllThingsD reported, citing sources close to the suituation, and named PayPal president Scott Thompson as the likely candidate.

Thompson currently runs eBay's online payments unit.

Yahoo fired its last CEO Carol Bartz in September and had then said it was looking at various strategic options including a possible sale of all or part of the company.

Yahoo could not immediately be reached for comment.

