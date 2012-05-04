UPDATE 1-Yahoo board to review CEO's education records

May 4 Yahoo Inc's board of directors
will review a discrepancy in the educational record of its chief
executive, Scott Thompson, a spokesman told Reuters, after
activist hedge fund Third Point accused Thompson of padding his
academic credentials.
Yahoo will also make an appropriate disclosure to
shareholders when the review is complete, the spokesman said.
On Thursday, Third Point's founder and chief executive, Dan
Loeb, wrote in a letter to Yahoo's board that Thompson claims to
hold a bachelor's degree in accounting and computer science from
Stonehill College near Boston, but said Thompson "embellished
his academic credentials" because the CEO's degree is in
accounting only.
Third Point owns 5.81 percent of Yahoo's shares and has been
fighting to gain seats on the company's board.
Early on Thursday, a Yahoo spokesman called the discrepancy
an "inadvertent error."
"Scott Thompson received a bachelor of science degree in
business administration with a major in accounting from
Stonehill college," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.
"There was an inadvertent error that stated Mr. Thompson also
holds a degree in computer science," he added.