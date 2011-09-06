UPDATE 1-Yahoo's Bartz fired by chairman over phone-source

BRIEF-Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by Israeli Securities Authority
* Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by israeli securities authority
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) Chief Executive Carol Bartz on Tuesday said she had been fired over the phone by Chairman Roy Bostock, a source familiar with the matter quoted an internal company email as saying.
A second source said that Bartz had been dismissed by the board and replaced, on an interim basis, by Chief Financial Officer Tim Morse.
That followed a report by tech blog AllThingsD, which cited company sources.
Yahoo representatives were not immediately available for comment. (Editing by Carol Bishopric)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates detail, prices in paragraphs 1-2)
* Vote in Chartres has reflected result in last four elections