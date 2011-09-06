UPDATE 1-Yahoo's Bartz fired by chairman over phone-source

(Adds details)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) Chief Executive Carol Bartz on Tuesday said she had been fired over the phone by Chairman Roy Bostock, a source familiar with the matter quoted an internal company email as saying.

A second source said that Bartz had been dismissed by the board and replaced, on an interim basis, by Chief Financial Officer Tim Morse.

That followed a report by tech blog AllThingsD, which cited company sources.

Yahoo representatives were not immediately available for comment.