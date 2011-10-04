Yahoo readies books for potential buyers -sources

* Goldman, Allen & Co prepare financial information

* Bidders have proposed different options for Yahoo

* Review process expected to take months, not days

Oct 4 Yahoo Inc's (YHOO.O) long-time advisers Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Allen & Co are preparing to give potential buyers financial information, in a sign the troubled Internet giant is ready to put itself on the block, sources close to the situation said.

Over the last few weeks, potential buyers including large technology and media companies, private equity and international companies have proposed many different options regarding Yahoo's various businesses, one of the sources said.

"Almost everyone on the street has some angle they are trying to play," the source said.

In a memo to employees last month, Yahoo executives said its advisers were "fielding inquiries from multiple parties that have already expressed interest in a number of potential options."

The review process is expected to take months, not days, said a second source.

Goldman and Yahoo declined to comment. Allen & Co was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)