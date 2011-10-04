Yahoo readies books for potential buyers -sources

* Goldman, Allen & Co prepare financial information
Oct 4 Yahoo Inc's (YHOO.O) long-time advisers
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Allen & Co are preparing to
give potential buyers financial information, in a sign the
troubled Internet giant is ready to put itself on the block,
sources close to the situation said.
Over the last few weeks, potential buyers including large
technology and media companies, private equity and
international companies have proposed many different options
regarding Yahoo's various businesses, one of the sources said.
"Almost everyone on the street has some angle they are
trying to play," the source said.
In a memo to employees last month, Yahoo executives said
its advisers were "fielding inquiries from multiple parties
that have already expressed interest in a number of potential
options."
The review process is expected to take months, not days,
said a second source.
Goldman and Yahoo declined to comment. Allen & Co was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Gary
Hill)