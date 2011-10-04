UPDATE 1-Yahoo readies books for potential buyers -sources

* Goldman, Allen & Co prepare financial information
By Nadia Damouni
Oct 4 Yahoo Inc's (YHOO.O) long-time advisers
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Allen & Co are preparing to
give potential buyers financial information, in a sign the
troubled Internet giant is ready to put itself on the block,
sources close to the situation said.
Over the last few weeks, potential buyers including large
technology and media companies, private equity and
international companies have proposed many different options
regarding Yahoo's various businesses, one of the sources said.
"Almost everyone on the street has some angle they are
trying to play," the source said.
Jack Ma, the founder and CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba, told an audience at Stanford University that he would
be "very interested" in buying the entire Yahoo.
The executive, who was speaking at the China 2.0
conference, said he had not visited Yahoo to discuss a deal
since he arrived in the United States 15 days ago.
The struggling company is expected to take months to decide
its future. Yahoo announced it had retained Allen & Co to help
it conduct a long-term "strategic review." [ID:nS1E78M212]
Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners is among the
parties that have been in touch with Allen & Co, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
A Silver Lake spokesman declined to comment.
In a memo to employees last month, Yahoo executives said
its advisers were "fielding inquiries from multiple parties
that have already expressed interest in a number of potential
options."
Goldman and Yahoo declined to comment. Allen & Co was not
immediately available for comment.
