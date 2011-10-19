CORRECTED - UPDATE 4-Yahoo meets low earnings expectations

(Corrects 14th paragraph to show third quarter 2010 earnings
per share were 29 cents)
* Q3 net rev $1.07 bln vs Street's $1.07 bln
* Q3 EPS 23 cents
* No updates on CEO search or strategic review
* Shares up after hours
(Adds executive comments, analyst comments, details from call,
byline)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 18 Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) lived
up to lackluster third-quarter expectations, but the struggling
Internet portal was tight-lipped about efforts to find a new
Chief Executive or explore a sale.
Shares of Yahoo, which fired former CEO Carol Bartz in
early September before the end of the third quarter, gained
roughly 3 percent to $15.98 in after hours trading on Tuesday.
"It looks OK, nothing spectacular, but nothing disastrous,
and nothing disastrous is good news for these guys," said
Macquarie Research analyst Ben Schachter.
Yahoo's profit and revenue slipped year-on-year during the
third quarter, as the company saw weakness in sales of its
so-called non-premium online display ads, as well as in its
search advertising business.
While interim CEO Tim Morse told investors he expected a
typical seasonal improvement in Yahoo's display advertising
business during the fourth quarter, the midpoint of the
company's forecast revenue range fell a tad short of Wall
Street expectations.
Oppenheimer & Co analyst Jason Helfstein said the current
state of Yahoo's business is practically irrelevant to most
investors.
"Most people who own this own it for a take-out, they're
not owning because they believe in the fundamental story," he
said. "So long as the core business is not deteriorating and
presumably growing somewhat, that pays you for your patience."
Yahoo has been in a state of chaos since the departure of
Bartz. The company retained investment banking firm Allen & Co
to help conduct a "strategic review" of its business and is
reportedly working with executive search firm Heidrick &
Struggles to find a new CEO. Morse declined to provide an
update on either the strategic review or the CEO search process
on Tuesday.
The board "has said that, when it has something to announce
it would do so," Morse told analysts at the outset of a
conference call, in regards to the strategic review. "That will
take time. It will not be today and not on this call."
Asked about the progress of the CEO search, he said only
that "the board process was underway."
A number of potential buyers have expressed interest in a
deal with Yahoo. Private equity firms Silver Lake Partners,
Providence Equity Partners, Bain Capital, Hellman & Friedman,
Blackstone Group, and KKR are among those likely to get a look
at the limited financial data Yahoo's advisers are
circulating.
Strategic buyers, including AOL Inc AOL.N, Chinese
e-commerce giant Alibaba Ltd 1688.HK, which already has a
partnership with Yahoo, and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) are also
interested. AOL boss Tim Armstrong is said to be pushing
investors for a Yahoo deal, while Microsoft, which offered to
acquire Yahoo for $47.5 billion a few years ago, is weighing
making another run, either by itself or in partnership with
others.
CLOSING THE SEARCH GAP
One of the Web's pioneering companies, Yahoo is under
pressure as Web surfers and advertisers flock to social
networking giant Facebook and Internet search powerhouse Google
Inc (GOOG.O).
Profit in the third-quarter totaled $293 million, or 23
cents per share, compared with net income of $396 million, or
29 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Yahoo's net revenue
-- which excludes fees paid to partner websites -- was $1.07
billion, compared with $1.12 billion at this time last year,
and in line with Wall Street expectations.
Despite its struggles, Yahoo continues to be a marquee
destination, with page views to the company's media properties
up 9 percent in the quarter. The flip side, however, is that
search queries were up a paltry 1 percent, while search page
views fell 3 percent.
The Sunnyvale, Ca-based Internet icon, which has struggled
to revive its online advertising business, said it agreed to
extend the revenue per search guarantee in its deal with
Microsoft through March 2013. The extension applies to the
United States and Canada.
Yahoo said it remains fully committed to the success of the
search alliance and the extension represents an "important sign
of that commitment."
Earlier this year, however, Yahoo said the partnership was
taking longer than expected to pay off due to technical
imperfections in the search advertising system. As a result,
Yahoo said it did not expect revenue per search to return to
pre-Microsoft levels until the end of the year.
Morse also declined to provide an update on Tuesday on when
revenue per search would return to pre-deal levels.
"Having extended the RPS guarantee, there's no real reason
to be talking about when we think the line crosses," Morse said
in an interview with Reuters.
Morse did say that premium display advertising sales were
on target for the third quarter, but that non-premium ad sales
has a bit of an "underrun." Morse added that, on a
year-over-year basis, premium display ads sales were up less
than 5 percent and non-premium ad sales were down a similar
amount.
Yahoo projected net revenue of $1.125 billion to $1.235
billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.22 billion
expected by analysts.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Andre Grenon)